Verition Fund Management LLC Has $195,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 601,947 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

