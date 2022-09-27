Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 31.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 22.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

