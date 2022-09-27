Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 218,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

