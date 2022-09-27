Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

