Allworth Financial LP Sells 126 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.37 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

