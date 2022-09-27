Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AES by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

