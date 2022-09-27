Bryan Charles Bradley Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$926,102.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$61.54 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$44.98 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a market cap of C$71.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

