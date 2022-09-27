Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 877.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
