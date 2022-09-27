Allworth Financial LP Has $122,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

