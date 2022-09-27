Allworth Financial LP Purchases 155 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $331.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $674.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

