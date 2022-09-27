Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,119.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 503,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 487,812 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,051.9% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

