Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,669.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,923.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,034.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

