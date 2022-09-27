Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

