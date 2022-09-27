Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 118,228 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 1,042.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 118,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ENI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Read More

