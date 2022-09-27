Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.