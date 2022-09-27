Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $247,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,456,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

