Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

