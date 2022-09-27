Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,480,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,424,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period.

ONEY stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

