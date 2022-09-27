Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,885.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,062 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.