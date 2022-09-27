8,500 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Ern LLC

Ern LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $360,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $360,442,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



