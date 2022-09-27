Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

