Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $705,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

