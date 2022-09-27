Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

