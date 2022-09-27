Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.6 %

Albemarle stock opened at $265.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

