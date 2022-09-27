Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

