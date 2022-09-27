Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,049 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 109,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

