Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

