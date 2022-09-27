Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.