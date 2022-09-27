Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

