North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at C$31,033,777.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.6 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$12.84 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. CIBC lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

