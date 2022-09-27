Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.