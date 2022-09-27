Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,228 shares of company stock worth $310,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 181,089 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 136,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

