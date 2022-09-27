Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $124.79

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teradyne stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $3,708,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 372,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

