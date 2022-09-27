General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 74,343 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

