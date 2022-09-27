Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $417.13.

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $324.74 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.62 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

