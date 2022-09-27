Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 676.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

