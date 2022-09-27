State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.26 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.