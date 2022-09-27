State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

