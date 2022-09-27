State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 425 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

