State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 245 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.