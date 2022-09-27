State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,095 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.