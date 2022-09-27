Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Tosha Perkins Sells 62,242 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $175,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.