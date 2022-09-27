State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

