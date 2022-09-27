Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,334 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,012,304. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics Trading Down 5.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

