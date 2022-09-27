State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,150 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $494,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,710,000 after buying an additional 728,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,857,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

