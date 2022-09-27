Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in MicroVision by 26.7% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $577.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.28.

About MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

