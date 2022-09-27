Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 107.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BCH opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

