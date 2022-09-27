Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Aramark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.