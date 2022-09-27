Amalgamated Bank Has $1.56 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $93,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,952. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

