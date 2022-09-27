Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,276 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,483,000 after buying an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 304,570 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Yelp by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 175,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.54. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

